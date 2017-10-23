This week’s Sudoku

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Where: Homeland Security Education Center, Room 1019 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the Criminal Justice 3+1 program through Lewis University. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: SRC/SSC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: UPS and Official Finders are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Monday, October 23, 2017 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 2110 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu
