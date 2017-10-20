Comic: The secret behind a clean diet

New Philharmonic - The Best of Broadway Sunday, October 22, 2017 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $49 adult, $47 senior Description: A not-to-be-missed concert of iconic songs from the well-loved musicals of both Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rodgers & Hammerstein. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000

College Theater - "These Shining Lives" Sunday, October 22, 2017 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Playhouse Theatre Cost: $14 student/$16 adult Description: Led by Catherine Donahue, the story follows four women working at Radium Dial and the potential dangers of radium poisoning. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000