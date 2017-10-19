New research: Social media influences college drinking habits
October 19, 2017
University of Houston psychologist Mai-Ly Steers’ goal for this research is twofold: measure how often students post about alcohol on social media and understand what the average college student thinks about when they see these posts.
“The research has found that heavy-drinking students typically overestimate how much others drink relative to what they drink,” said Steers, a lecturer and postdoctoral fellow. “That is, they think they drink at or a little below the norm.”
Read more: http://thedailycougar.com/2017/10/18/effects-social-media-alcohol/
