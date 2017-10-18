Oct .18 Crossword Puzzle answers

College Reps on Campus Thursday, October 19, 2017 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from Benedictine, Aurora and Loyola universities, North Central College, and University of St. Francis. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977

Recruiting on Campus Today Thursday, October 19, 2017 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: SRC/SSC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Child Care Careers and David's Bridal are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230