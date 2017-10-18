Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

The American Library Association recently published 2016’s list of the top 10 most challenged books. Of these 10 books, the top five novels were LGBTQ-related. The explanation given for the attempted removal of these books was that they were deemed to have “sexually explicit LGBT content,” the inclusion of LGBTQ characters or “an offensive viewpoint.”

The attempted removal of the books reflects the negative image some individuals have regarding the LGBTQ community, when in all actuality, heterosexual and homosexual couples can experience a pure and innocent love that is not explicit. Books that contain homosexuality or gender identity issues should not be treated differently from other novels that contain heterosexual couples because it only continues to shun youth that might potentially identify as LGBTQ members.

