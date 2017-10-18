College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

Jackie Tovar/Daily Texan Staff

Jackie Tovar/Daily Texan Staff

UWire
October 18, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The American Library Association recently published 2016’s list of the top 10 most challenged books. Of these 10 books, the top five novels were LGBTQ-related. The explanation given for the attempted removal of these books was that they were deemed to have “sexually explicit LGBT content,” the inclusion of LGBTQ characters or “an offensive viewpoint.”

The attempted removal of the books reflects the negative image some individuals have regarding the LGBTQ community, when in all actuality, heterosexual and homosexual couples can experience a pure and innocent love that is not explicit. Books that contain homosexuality or gender identity issues should not be treated differently from other novels that contain heterosexual couples because it only continues to shun youth that might potentially identify as LGBTQ members.

Read more: http://www.dailytexanonline.com/2017/10/13/stop-ostracizing-lgbtq-youth

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    Catcalling is dehumanizing

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    Affirmative Action Could Define 2020

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    Editorial: Stricter gun control laws are a matter of public safety

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    Was the Las Vegas shooting a terrorist attack?

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    Testing the hypothesis of Black Lives Matter

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    ‘Taking a knee’: We need to bring the controversy back to where it needs to be.

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    Opinion: Don’t send your thoughts and prayers

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    Facing months without electricity and running water, Americans in Puerto Rico need our donations too.

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    ESPN host Jemele Hill had a point when she recently called President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter

  • Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

    Opinion

    President Trump takes political vendetta too far by ending DACA

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth