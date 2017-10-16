Affirmative Action Could Define 2020

Close Creative Commons

Creative Commons





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Although the Supreme Court ruled against Fisher in 2016, the fight against affirmative action is far from over. This August, the New York Times revealed that Trump’s Justice Department plans to investigate and sue universities for affirmative action policies the administration views as discriminatory against whites.

While the DOJ’s crusade might seem limited to universities, it could capitalize on a lurking resentment across white America. Trump won in 2016 by narrowly focusing on key aspects of American life that white voters resented. Many white voters saw immigration as a threat to American meritocracy, and more specifically, to the jobs and opportunities that would otherwise go to them. Affirmative action could play a similar role in the 2020 presidential race. If Trump adopts the unraveling of affirmative action as a central theme of his reelection campaign, just as he did with immigration in 2016, it could once again secure him victory.

Read more: http://harvardpolitics.com/united-states/affirmative-action-could-define-2020/