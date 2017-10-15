A former COD employee goes to prison
October 15, 2017
- A former COD radio station employee has to face the music after being sentenced to eight years in prison.
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. find out how the college is supporting this important cause.
- And the men’s soccer team extends their lead 14 to 2 in their best season in years.
All that and much more on this edition of Courier TV News.
