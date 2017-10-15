College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

A former COD employee goes to prison

Courier TV
October 15, 2017

  • A former COD radio station employee has to face the music after being sentenced to eight years in prison.
  • October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. find out how the college is supporting this important cause.
  • And the men’s soccer team extends their lead 14 to 2 in their best season in years.

All that and much more on this edition of Courier TV News.

A former COD employee goes to prison