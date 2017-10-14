College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

Athlete of the week: Cross-country star Payton Chapman

Courier TV
October 14, 2017

After closing their 2016 season with outstanding performances at the NJCAA Regionals and a trip to the national competition, the College of DuPage men’s cross-country team is hoping for a 2017 repeat. WE caught up with one of their star Payton Chapman.

