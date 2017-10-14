Athlete of the week: Cross-country star Payton Chapman
October 14, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After closing their 2016 season with outstanding performances at the NJCAA Regionals and a trip to the national competition, the College of DuPage men’s cross-country team is hoping for a 2017 repeat. WE caught up with one of their star Payton Chapman.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.