College Theater - "These Shining Lives" Sunday, October 15, 2017 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Playhouse Theatre Cost: $14 student/$16 adult Description: Led by Catherine Donahue, the story follows four women working at Radium Dial and the potential dangers of radium poisoning. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000

Martial Artists & Acrobats of Tianjin Sunday, October 15, 2017 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $49 youth, $59 adult Description: Enjoy the awe of more than 100 acrobatic, magical and martial arts performers. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000