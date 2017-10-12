College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Gaming Roundup: October 2017

From capturing the minds of Orcs to the heads of Goombas, see all of what video games have to offer for the month of October.

UWire
October 12, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Middle-earth: Shadow of War” – Oct. 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Kicking off the month is a sequel to the critically-acclaimed “Shadow of Mordor,” an open-world action game set in the universe of the “Lord of the Rings” franchise. Playing in a much grittier version of J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy universe, the game has players take control of the ranger Talion who shares his body with Celebrimbor, the spirit of an elf lord who helps you take over the minds of your enemies. The game’s combat is similar to the “Batman Arkham” series, where you can chain together a number of attacks that are a lot of fun to play. Where the game succeeds most in is the nemesis system in which you challenge a hierarchy of orcs who have personalities and looks unique to your game. As you beat or lose to them, the hierarchy changes and others will rise in the ranks and gain more abilities. One interesting choice on the developer’s part is the inclusion of loot boxes, which players can pay money for in order to gain in-game bonuses to make their journey easier. Make another journey into Middle-earth when “Shadow of War” releases on Oct. 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Read on for info about “Assassin’s Creed: Origins,” “Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus” and “Super Mario Odyssey.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Gaming Roundup: October 2017

    Features/Arts

    Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66

  • Gaming Roundup: October 2017

    Features/Arts

    “The 39 Steps” show already wowing crowds at the MAC

  • Gaming Roundup: October 2017

    Features/Arts

    Riot Fest 2017

  • Gaming Roundup: October 2017

    Features/Arts

    Faculty Discussion Of Thematic Focus Asks Big Questions About The Way We Communicate

  • Gaming Roundup: October 2017

    Features/Arts

    MILO Back in Full Force with “Dangerous”

  • Gaming Roundup: October 2017

    Features/Arts

    Sunset 5K Promises to be Bigger and Better than Ever

  • Gaming Roundup: October 2017

    Features/Arts

    COD Students Exhibit in Wings Gallery

  • Features/Arts

    Game Review: Life Is Strange & Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Solid 5/5

  • Gaming Roundup: October 2017

    Features/Arts

    Maron Keeping it Real in “Too Real”

  • Features/Arts

    Aaron Ozee’s ‘Regulus’ Makes Waves Among Young Readers

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Gaming Roundup: October 2017