Comic: Biehn counters

Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: $20.00 Description: Learn the basics of business - picking a name, branding, and the business plan components. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600
Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: SRC/SSC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: The U.S. Navy and Edward Don & Company are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Where: Addison Center, 301 S. Swift Road Cost: Free Description: Learn about educational options, career choices and job prospects as well as financial aid, scholarships and services for adult learners. Contact: Lisa Horvatin (630) 942-2078
