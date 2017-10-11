Comic: Biehn counters

Thursday, October 12, 2017 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Playhouse Theatre Cost: $14 student/$16 adult Description: Led by Catherine Donahue, the story follows four women working at Radium Dial and the potential dangers of radium poisoning. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000

Thursday, October 12, 2017 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $6 Description: Find a musical community and experience the joy of performing in one of the COD's many ensembles. Musicians of all ages are welcome. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000