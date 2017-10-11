Comic: No pants, know peace

The Startup Guide to Business Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: $20.00 Description: Learn the basics of business - picking a name, branding, and the business plan components. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600

Recruiting on Campus Today Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: SRC/SSC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: The U.S. Navy and Edward Don & Company are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230