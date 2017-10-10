Trubisky Plagued by Offensive Inconsistency in First Start

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The future is here and it created an excitement that Chicago hasn’t felt in quite a long time. This past Monday, the Chicago Bears started their rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the first time this season. In an attempt to spark their stagnant offense John Fox, the quarterback with only 13 career starts under his belt at North Carolina surprisingly played with poise. The Chicago quarterback situation has been well documented, not having a pro bowl selection at the position since Jim McMahon in 1985, the year they went to the super bowl. It’s safe to say that the arrival of Mitchell Trubisky created a buzz.

Trubisky started off the game with a great throw on a quick out to his receiver for a conversion on third down. He followed that play with a quick strike over the middle to Kendall Wright for an early first down. Momentum was starting to churn in the Bears favor, when Trubisky threw a beautiful ball towards the sideline to his receiver only to be called back by a questionable holding call on the pro bowl center Cody Whitehair. While the offense showed plenty of its issues early in the game, it was evident, the moment wasn’t too big for the rookie quarterback.

In the ensuing drives, the Bears would continue to struggle to put together anything remotely resembling a solid offensive drive. When they were able to have their pro bowl running back Jordan Howard break free for what looked like their first touchdown of the game, it was called back for holding on Markus Wheaton. The offense would continue to struggle but the defense battered the Minnesota offense holding them to only three points in the first half on top of getting the team on the board with two after Leonard Floyd’s sack of Sam Bradford in the end zone. Trubisky would fumble the ball on a sack by Everson Griffen to set up the Vikings only points of the half.

The Bears would open the second half the way they ended the first shooting themselves in the foot on offense. It would take a play from their punter to spark the scoring for their team. In another futile drive from the Bears offense, punter Pat O’Donnell got the snap and quickly threw to Bears running back Benny Cunningham for the score. Trubisky was able to showcase his creativity with a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller on a rollout. The pass itself was almost intercepted by Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo but luckily the ball was tipped into the air for Miller to snag it for a touchdown.

The game was setup perfectly for Trubisky to win the game for the Bears with just over two minutes left in the game. On the first play of the drive he rolled out to his right looking for Zach Miller only to be baited for an interception by the pro bowl safety Harrison Smith. The Vikings would run down to clock and kick a field goal for a 20-17 win. Trubisky has a lot to learn however, he showed a lot of promise on a team that hasn’t had this kind of hope in a long time.