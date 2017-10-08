Remembering student Matt Elias
October 8, 2017
On this special edition of Inside COD, we dedicate the show to Matt Elias who was a producer, director, editor, graphic artist, and the creative genius behind Inside COD. The Courier TV crew is saddened by the loss of Matt, and we hope this month’s show pays tribute to a person we call a friend and mentor.
We also talk to Jessica Miller from the Make-A-Wish Foundation about the wishes they grant to children with life-threatening medical conditions.
We have a special guest appearance from some furry friends courtesy of the Animal Rescue Foundation.
All that and much more.
