Remembering student Matt Elias

Close

Courier TV





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On this special edition of Inside COD, we dedicate the show to Matt Elias who was a producer, director, editor, graphic artist, and the creative genius behind Inside COD. The Courier TV crew is saddened by the loss of Matt, and we hope this month’s show pays tribute to a person we call a friend and mentor.

We also talk to Jessica Miller from the Make-A-Wish Foundation about the wishes they grant to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

We have a special guest appearance from some furry friends courtesy of the Animal Rescue Foundation.

All that and much more.