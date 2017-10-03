College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

L-R+%28Nicole+Everett%3B+Kina+McAfee%3B+and+Aneesa+Muthana
L-R (Nicole Everett; Kina McAfee; and Aneesa Muthana

L-R (Nicole Everett; Kina McAfee; and Aneesa Muthana

Vandy Manyeh

Vandy Manyeh

L-R (Nicole Everett; Kina McAfee; and Aneesa Muthana

Vandy Manyeh, News Editor
October 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Aneesa Muthana is no stranger to the “school of hard knocks.”

“I make things,” she says of herself.

But working with her family-owned company at the age of 23 came with many surprises.

At one point, one of her brothers, who filled a senior-level position, became sick. Muthana filled in, but soon found a male intern at the company resented whatever she asked him to do.  

“He was just on the job for one week, and he had a problem with the owner’s daughter,” she says.

To her surprise, her father, who owned the business, supported the intern over her. While her satisfaction came from working with her family, the following week, Muthana left the business.

“I moved on and established a business with my uncle under the condition he become a silent partner,” said Muthana.

Today, she owns Pioneer Service Inc., an Addison-based company that makes parts for engineering firms, including NASA.

Women in the Chicagoland area like Muthana who are breaking boundaries led a recent panel at COD to provide information about technology and trade jobs that are available to other women in Illinois.

Joined by Kina McAfee, a carpenter for over 30 years; and Nicole Everett, Mortensen’s only female labor foreman in Chicago, the panelists came to  College of DuPage on Sept. 29 to share their stories.

For Everett, it was a day to reminisce her four years spent pouring concrete at COD. She even believes the MAC building is one of the coolest buildings she has ever worked on.

For her, success in this male-dominant field comes from giving her best.

“The money is good; the labor pension is probably one of the best out there,” said Everett.

But success also comes with many challenges, according to the panelists.

McAfee, for her part, referred to “institutional discrimination” as a hindrance for many women who want to work in the trades. This discrimination could be visible from the hiring process to the attitude of men on the job site.

“Most times, the people who own the company and hire aren’t women,” said McAfee. “Women have to be at a 110-percent all of the time.”

For organizers, this event was a matter of priority and a way of responding to one of the growing trends within the Chicagoland area–the need for more skilled women in the trades.

In DuPage County, the U.S. Census Bureau in 2015 put the average median income for married parents at  $122,000. Single dads made $67,000. Single moms made less than half that total – $32,500.

This gap can be bridged when women do non-traditional jobs that are readily available, according to workNet DuPage.

The event ended with a tour of the college’s Technical Educational Center, a building that hosts the campus’ manufacturing technology, automotive service technology and welding programs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    Durbin reintroduces a bill to cut costs on books for college students

  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    Ash Tree Depletion Spreads Nationwide

  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    College Of DuPage Steps Up To Help Houston

  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    Glenn Hansen to retire next May

  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    No answer from the BOT over faculty employment rejection

  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    Code Now creator Neil Sales-Griffin on the perks of perserverance

  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    A question and answer with COD’s new spokesperson

  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    COD hosts Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force hearing

  • News

    Why Colleges Need DACA

  • Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD

    News

    A question and answer with the president of the Black Student Alliance

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Women “Breaking Boundaries” lead panel discussion at COD