Opinion: Don’t send your thoughts and prayers

Close A man shows a pistol and bag of drugs in the parking lot above Cosmos. Jackson Barnett/CU Independent

Jackson Barnett/CU Independent A man shows a pistol and bag of drugs in the parking lot above Cosmos.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Last night, over 500 people found out that a man hiding in a hotel room above a country music show did have a loaded gun, did pull the trigger and did kill 59 people.

After this tragedy, politicians send their thoughts and prayers. But they shouldn’t, nor should we play the same broken record. That template of grief won’t take away the gun that has been put to the head of the American people by groups like the NRA and their political cronies. Politicians who only send their thoughts and prayers have allowed innocent blood to drip into the supposed “land of the free.”

…Read more at: http://tinyurl.com/ycnms4xm