Women’s cross-country season preview

Checking in with star athlete Amanda Jones

October 1, 2017

After closing their 2016 season with outstanding performances at the NJCAA regionals and a trip to the national competition, the College of DuPage Women’s Cross-Country team is hoping for a 2017 repeat. We caught up with one of their star athletes, Amanda Jones.

