Riot Fest 2017





If you happen to pass by Douglas Park during the end of Summer and notice a palpable disturbance in the air, a disturbance that draws you in closer, or one that could only come from the multitude of alter egos that make an appearance, you have probably arrived at Riot Fest. Riot Fest is best known for featuring music that would fall into the categories of punk, rock, metal, and alternative, but also supplies it’s music lovers with carnival rides and more band merch than you could fit in an average white suburban household. While it is an event that takes pride in its artists, the people who truly give Riot Fest the vibe that we’ve all come to appreciate are the venue goers who dress for the occasion – particularly those who pull out all the stops. And just incase you missed it, here is a collection of those who made Riot Fest 2017 memorable.