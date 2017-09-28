College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Sunset 5K

Hannah Davis, Photo Editor
September 28, 2017

This past Saturday broke an all-time high heat record for Chicago, but that didn’t put a stop to last weekend’s festivities. Featuring the presence of the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy, 19 food trucks, a youth dash and the 5K itself, this year’s Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5K were brimming with energy. Cubs fans were allowed within inches of the famed trophy, and audience members, as well as 5K competitors, indulged themselves in some of the best food trucks Chicago has to offer. All of the proceeds from this occasion support the students of COD, so while running is but a sport for some, this recurring event truly makes it possible to strive for a better community for the students of DuPage.

Sunset 5K