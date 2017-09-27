College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

College Of DuPage Steps Up To Help Houston

Vandy Manyeh, News Editor
September 27, 2017

In response to the Houston Independent School District’s need for school supplies, College of DuPage was able to fill up a semitrailer with assorted school items. “The objective here has been to let our school be able to give to schools down in Texas,” said Ann Rondeau.

College Of DuPage Steps Up To Help Houston