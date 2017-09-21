Sunset 5K Promises to be Bigger and Better than Ever





On Saturday, Sept. 23, children, students and residents will line up to run in the annual Sunset 5K, which is expected to be better than ever before. The evening boasts food trucks, dueling ice sculptors, face painting–and even the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy.

The event begins at 2 p.m. with the food truck rally in lot College 1A, behind the Physical Education Center. Nineteen trucks have committed, including Auntie Vee’s desserts, Beavers Coffee and Donuts, Pierogi Wagon and Toasty Taco. Interested parties do not have to be signed up for the race to indulge—just RSVP on the COD website and bring your appetite!

The 2016 Cubs World Series Trophy will be on display from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the food truck rally as part of the Trophy Tour. Fans may view and take pictures with the trophy during this time.

Simultaneously, COD is hosting a Kid Zone and “Touch-a-Truck”, where children can have their faces painted, create art with sidewalk chalk, have balloon animals made, and even have the opportunity to touch a fire engine, police car, tow truck and an 18-wheeler. The 100-yard Youth Dash will begin at 4 p.m. on the stadium’s football field, with only a $5 fee to enter. This year, a new format includes ages 5, 6-7 and 8-9 ranges in three separate dashes. The winner of each race will receive a $25 Visa gift card, and every participant will receive a congratulatory medal and an unchipped bib.

After the dueling ice sculptors display at 3 p.m. and the Youth Dash, the 5K Run/Walk will begin promptly at 5 p.m., with the fastest man and woman, as well as the “Middle of the Pack” winner, each receiving a $200 Visa gift card. The cost to register is only $5 to current COD students, $25 to residents and $10 for children and seniors.

The proceeds from the event help fund COD student scholarships, and entrants from public high schools served by COD can have their funds included in a dedicated scholarship for graduates who attend COD. Visitors to the race and food truck rally can also donate a healthy, nonperishable food item to the “Stuff-a-Truck” Food Drive.

Improvements this year include additional registration stations, 700+ parking spots, finisher medals for every participant, and an improved race lineup for optimum efficiency.