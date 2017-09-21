COD Students Exhibit in Wings Gallery





The Wings Art Gallery hosted an opening-day reception for the new Animalia Nexus exhibition on Thursday, Sept. 14, featuring the works of four COD student artists: Meghan Koegel, Alicia Solis, Elizabeth Theis and Tyler Yocum. The reception, which was free to the public, was well-received by students and faculty, which bodes well for the future of the exhibit.

On display until Oct. 27, Animalia Nexus is a collaborative work by the four students—a stackable sculpture which imitates many different animals before splitting into each artist’s collection. Among the wildlife are snakes, piranhas, rhinos, beavers, and more.

Each work in the exhibit reveals just how much work was done by the artists, from the smooth, shiny finishes of the animals’ hides to scratched-up, textured furs.

Throughout its long history, COD has striven to celebrate its students’ creativity. The Wings Gallery’s mission is to “provide a venue for College of Dupage art students to pursue cultural practices, which reflect the ideas and concepts of contemporary art.”

The show runs from Sept. 14 to Oct. 27, and the gallery is open Monday-Friday from 11:00am-3:00pm in SSC 2210.