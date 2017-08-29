Bringing you up to speed

Close Board Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi Courier Archives Courier Archives Board Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Vandy Manyeh (News Editor)

Summer break meant a break from reading news about College of DuPage every Wednesday from the Courier. Here are few events and happenings you probably missed:

Once referred to as the “land of lawsuits,” College of DuPage is now the “land of settlement.” The board of trustees voted unanimously on June 22 to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit brought against the college by Thomas Glaser and Lynn Sapyta, two former senior finance officers of the college. Both Glaser and Sapyta were let go from the college during the tenure of interim-president Joseph Collins. Details about the settlement were not made public.

It has been two years since the board of trustees acquiesced to void an agreement with former President Robert Breuder to have the Homeland Security Building named in his honor. The college moved to name the building in honor of Sgt. Robert James Miller. The former Wheaton resident and United States Army Special Forces soldier died during combat in Afghanistan in Jan. 2008. Miller was also posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by former President Barack Obama.

Months away from hearing what the Higher Learning Commission’s verdict about a 2-year probation placed on the college in Dec. 2015, a review team recommended no additional sanctions. The team’s recommendation is a major contributing factor before a scheduled meeting later this year to discuss the fate of the state’s largest community college. The HLC’s probation has since prodded the college to make improvements as it relates to governance and accountability. (For more details about the HLC verdict and College’s accreditation status, please turn to page

The paradigm shift of the relationship between the Village of Glen Ellyn and the COD is yielding some positive results. Both parties are working towards the establishment of an innovation center to help small businesses with resources needed for growth. The college’s board of trustees approved an agreement to pay back expenses up to $24,000 for preliminary architectural studies. This is the second major agreement between the college and the village after years of a strained relationship. The college consented to have the Village of Glen Ellyn oversee building projects earlier this year