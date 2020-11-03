WATCH: 2020 Election: DuPage County voters on why they support Biden or Trump
November 3, 2020
DuPage County voters explain why the re-election of Donald Trump or his replacement by Joe Biden is important to them.
Sadie Romero
College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
