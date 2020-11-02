COMIC: An armed society

Your COD Campus Weather Forecast
- Virtual Event - U.S. Coast Guard Academy Info SessionJoin the U.S. Coast Guard Academy for this virtual information session. Please use the RSVP link to receive the event log-in information.
- Virtual Event - Ohio University Info SessionJoin Ohio University for this virtual information session. Please use the RSVP link to receive the event log-in information.
- Virtual Event - Lake Forest College Info SessionJoin Lake Forest College for this virtual information session. Please use the RSVP link to receive the event log-in information.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.