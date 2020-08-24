Guest Column: The Courier – Earlier

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This semester thousands of students, faculty and staff will adjust to a new, and mostly virtual, College of DuPage. The Courier student newspaper is making those adjustments right along with you.

While we’d love to continue printing our hard copy issue and delivering it to you on campus every Wednesday, you simply won’t be there to read it. So we’re bringing the Courier to where you are now with our new, weekly email newsletter version of the Courier.

Starting with the first full week of school, the Courier will send out a newsletter version of our stories straight to student (dupage.edu) email inboxes every Tuesday.

If you’re new to the campus, and the Courier, we will bring you a weekly dose of current events, important campus updates and our take on the world – all from a student perspective. The Courier is reported, written, designed and edited by students. Everything from our videos to our social media accounts are handled entirely by COD students.

If you’re not new to the campus, we hope you’ll find the newsletter to be everything you loved about the print version of the Courier – only better, and a day earlier.

If you’re not a student, we invite you to sign up to receive the Courier newsletter to whatever email address you prefer.

As the adviser to the Courier, I also encourage all members of the campus community and our wider audience outside the campus to continue to work with our student leaders at the Courier. We may be using Zoom or keeping a healthy social distance away from you while we do our reporting, but a basic truth remains – your stories are our stories. We need your to help make the Courier the best it can be.

Please be generous with your time when student journalists reach out to you with questions. And please keep sending us your tips, story ideas and feedback on our work. You can reach me anytime at: [email protected]