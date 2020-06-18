Guest Column: We stand for BLM and racial justice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dear College of DuPage Community,

“ Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, May 25th, 2020, the killing of George Floyd devastated the entire nation. From a place of deep anguish, we join in grieving this precious life. It is very clear that racism still exists in this country today, and the pain associated with it runs very deep.

The Student Leadership Council is composed of individuals from different races, ethnicities and backgrounds, and we stand ready to represent the diverse student body of the College of DuPage.

Racism is intolerable, and we will do everything in our power to stop discrimination of any and all individuals. As leaders, we support ALL of our community. If we want to collectively deal with the battle of racism, we, as student leaders, choose to engage in the conscious decision to stand in solidarity and advocate for racial justice.

As the College of DuPage continues to welcome increased numbers of black and brown students, we must advocate for change together and offer safe and inclusive environments for students of all backgrounds. This first begins with reinforcing our values of equity and unity that bring us together as a community and highlights the unique strengths each student brings to our campus.

The Student Leadership Council advocates against injustice and the events that are occurring in our world. Within us all lives a world of beauty, greatness and splendor – we all are invaluable, precious and unique individuals with the capacity to make this world a beautiful place, together.

We choose not to stay silent through our collective recognition of institutionalized racism by advocating on our campus more than ever on equality not just inclusion. 2020 is the year of change, and we are the change.

In Solidarity,

Student Leadership Council – The Voice of Students

Student Leadership Council President Alexander De Guzman, SLC.Alex@cod.edu

Student Trustee & SLC Officer Samiha Syed, bot-syeds@cod.edu

Student Representatives: Anthony Rosario, Dorcas Brou, Poonam Rahman, Syed Zuhairullah,

Student Leadership Council Summer 2020 Meetings: Tuesdays, 10-11:00 AM

Student Leadership Council Fall 2020 Meetings: Tuesdays, 2-3:30 PM