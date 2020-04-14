Sponsored: $3,500 scholarship for COD students now available

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visit: Assistance League Chicagoland West to apply and get more information.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Scholars Support awards scholarships to College of DuPage students in financial need. The program helps ease monetary burdens to encourage graduation, while increasing the availability of a skilled workforce able to meet local opportunities.

In addition to financial need, the selection process is based on academic merit and commitment to the student’s course of study. Candidates must live within the defined College of DuPage District 502.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Estimates indicate that 60-70% of College of DuPage graduates live and work in DuPage County after receiving their degrees. By supporting these individuals while they are still students, we hope to strengthen the larger local community in the future.

WHO WE ARE

Assistance League Chicagoland West is a qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Founded in 1996, we are one of 120 chapters of Assistance League, a national organization that has been transforming lives and strengthening community for 80+ years.

Each year, our members volunteer 10,000+ hours and touch the lives of more than 3,000 people in western Cook and DuPage Counties.