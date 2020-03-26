March 26: DuPage County COVID-19 Updates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

From the DuPage County Health Department on Thursday, March 26:

In DuPage County, there are 48 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) since yesterday.

Since cases are identified by the county of residence, not all 49 of the cases at the long term care facility in Willowbrook are counted in the DuPage County case count. In DuPage County, there are now 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 41 DuPage County residents associated with the LTCF.

DCHD reminds everyone that nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care facilities have the highest risk populations due to their age and underlying medical conditions. DCHD continues to discourage testing for individuals who are mildly or not sick at all. If you are sick, please stay home except to get medical care. Across Illinois, the age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

The number of cases in DuPage County as well as the most up-to-date information can be found on the DCHD website, www.dupagehealth.org/covid19. The number of COVID-19 cases being reported continues to rise, partly because of the increase in testing by commercial and hospital laboratories. Because testing is becoming more available in these labs, IDPH will prioritize testing for our most severely ill and at-risk populations, such as hospitalized patients with severe acute lower respiratory illness and those who live and work in nursing homes and other congregate facilities.