COD Student Leadership Elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Students at the College of DuPage have a chance to choose who their leaders are, and who conveys their ideas and concerns to the higher staff. Students can vote for a new student trustee, student body president, and student body vice president, whose terms will start at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

The candidates for student body president this year are Alexander De Guzman, a mechanical engineering major from Aurora, and Hasiya Najmin Isa, a chemical engineering major from Naperville. In his campaign statement, Guzman says “Tuition increases every year by $1. As someone who has worked in the SLC organization, I want to make sure the Student Leadership Council is as good or even better by having free tuition for students.”

Isa states, “If we can get the students to be more involved and aware, we can strive towards making COD an even more enjoyable environment. Vote for me as president so we can work together to strive for the change we want!”

The candidates for student trustee this year are Julia Blaszkowska, a biology major from Downers Grove, and Samiha Syed, a chemistry major from Lombard. Blaszkowska’s statement says, “As a first-year community college student, I really appreciate the effort COD puts into student life and getting students involved, and it would be an honor if I could have a part in creating a better experience for the student body.”

Syed states, “As a leader it is important to be someone who is involved on campus enough to know what changes or improvements can be made, as well as, hear the voice of the students. It is for this reason that I’d like to serve as student trustee – to vote, represent and make the difference that students would like to see.”

The 2020 student leader elections will be available on Wednesday, March 11th and Thursday, March 12 online at ChapLife.cod.edu. Any COD student or employee registered in at least one credit hour can vote using your MyAccess ID. For more information, you can also contact the Office of Student Life Student Services Center (SSC), Room 1217, (630) 942-2243.