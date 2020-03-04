The Courier Staff’s Favorite “Karaoke Classics”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Rolling Stones “Paint it Black”

Her little naïve, kaleidoscope heart couldn’t accept their world of monotone. Through their grey apathy and shadeless pain, colours defiantly bled from her arteries. She watched their indifference and rejection strip all the colours from her face. The isolation completely dissociated her from the nerve of normalcy – so she foolishly tried to see every colour at once. But the vibrant hues and romantic tones dangerously blended into one another. Colours dissipated into the black abyss of nothingness. “I look inside myself and see my heart is black. I see my red door, I must have it painted black.” No longer enduring their world of grey; this is much darker. Something sinister has arrived and the bleakness is all-consuming. “I see people turn their heads and quickly look away.” Survival is destruction. Their desperate world is in imbalance and her heart’s big enough to blot out the sun.

-Joey

“Dance With Somebody”

Whitney Houston

This karaoke classic is featured in any movie scene where two characters fall in love. Not only does it end in dancing with somebody, but it shows how the quiet girl at the office can belt those high notes.

-Jenna

“Total Eclipse of The Heart”

Bonnie Tyler

I’ve never been to a Karaoke bar, but the day that I do, I vow to sing this song. It’s got the perfect blend of dramatic whisper singing, air-guitar and intense hand motions.

-Karla

I Believe in a Thing Called Love

The Darkness

Karaoke isn’t about talent or skill, it’s not about showing off or shaming voices. Karaoke is about getting up there, almost tripping on your slightly intoxicated feet, and singing your (metaphorical) heart out. This song is the meaning of belting out obscure vocal ranges, so let’s hear that voice crack. And don’t you dare go falsetto, I know you can hit those high notes!

-Brandon

Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen

By far one of the best group karaoke songs out there. You may not be able to sing like Freddy Mercury but no one will care when this song comes blasting through the speakers. The melodramatics combined with the length of the song you’re bound to have at least a little fun when holding the mic!

-Nicole