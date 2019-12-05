Wings Gallery Showcases student work from Drawing II

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Tapestry,” the current work in the Wings Gallery is a collaboration of students in Drawing II, which mixes the world of drawing and public art. The exhibit, which runs until Dec. 6, showcases murals students created with painters tape. Under the instruction of Carrie Browkowski, the artists who participated are: Regina Babor, Ryan Castleberry, Annika Denton, Carrie Gallegos, Sara Hernandez, Brandon Huh, Rachel Irwin, Andrew Kostko, Nikki Patel, Mike Rollen, Kevin St. Clair, Ally Tomsky, Laur White, Aex Ksiazczyk and Kameron Collier.