Hurricane’s lose to COD 21-12

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Chaparrals football team beat Louisburg College 21-12 over the weekend (Sat Nov. 9), traveling to play on Kentucky State University’s football field. The win brings the Chaps to a 7-4 record for the season.

As autumn falls away and winter takes over, the College of DuPage Athletics Department has been busy prepping for the fourth annual Red Grange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bjarne Ullsvic Stadium. The non-scholarship bowl game is played annually in honor of halfback offensive player and Wheaton native, Harold E. “Red” Grange. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and tickets are $5. The Chaps hope this weekend’s victory will provide momentum to continue their winning season.