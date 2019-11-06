Chilly Weather Can’t Cool Chaps’ Offense!!!

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Chaps won 46-6 against the Spartans of Aurora University on Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. Sunday. With less than 2 minutes left on the clock the Spartans managed to squeeze in one touchdown but it wasn’t enough to claim the win.

After the game, #28 Freshman Running-back D’Onte Gholston commented on his efforts this season.

“I feel like it was a wonderful game on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We practice everyday and today, we came out wanting to go hard, go fast, and get another win under our belts for this season.”

Gholston believes that the coaches serve as mentors for the group.

“The coaches really influence us and mentor us and let us know right from wrong and if we want something we can let them know and they get it done for us,” Gholston said. “They always push us and let us know where there is room for improvement. Some of my favorite quotes come from our coaches! Like, Coach Foster says, ‘pay attention to the task at hand and always focus on something you can get better at day by day.’”

“It’s the little things that matter,” Gholston said.“This season, I’ve focused on keeping my eyes open on the field, staying patient and being faster physically.”

The next football game is on Nov. 9, at noon in Morehead, Kentucky and the Chaps will play Louisburg College from North Carolina.