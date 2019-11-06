Kansas City is a Place for Liberal Arts Majors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI) is a school in Missouri for Liberal Arts students. It is located in a metropolis, allowing many opportunities for work, but also has a much lower cost of living than Il.

On Oct. 30, Darcy Deal, a KCAI counselor, visitedCOD to share all of the opportunities at KCAI, and answer any questions that students have about transferring.

She explained how the campus is a traditional set up with all the buildings close together, and dorms available on campus. KCAI is accredited regionally by the Higher Learning Commission and offer a Bachelors of Fine Arts.

There are many different studios on campus for all different majors. This includes ceramics, illustration, film, photography, animation and more. All students also get their own space to work on campus where faculty members and peers can come to talk to you about your work.

There are many internship opportunities available, and KCAI works with organizations to allow students to possibly get more than one internship.

During your junior year, students get to pick the specific subjects they are more interested in, and work on self-driven projects. However, students don’t have to pick only one specific subject. It is possible to take other classes that differ from your major through electives, and even do projects that incorporate both. The average teacher student ratio is 1:13.

If you are interested in applying, you can plan a visit to the college at kcai.edu/admissions/plan-your-visit/ and apply online for free. A portfolio and an essay are needed to apply, but if you have over 24 credits, your high school transcript and test scores are not needed. Any credits from COD or any other colleges can get credit at KCAI. There are many scholarships available, and COD students can get additional scholarships up to $15,000.

There is more information on the website, or those interested can call (816)-982-5344.

Anna Sieg, News Editor

annasieg003@gmail.com

Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI) is a school in Missouri for Liberal Arts students. It is located in a metropolis, allowing many opportunities for work, but also has a much lower cost of living than Il.

On Oct. 30, Darcy Deal, a KCAI counselor, visitedCOD to share all of the opportunities at KCAI, and answer any questions that students have about transferring.

She explained how the campus is a traditional set up with all the buildings close together, and dorms available on campus. KCAI is accredited regionally by the Higher Learning Commission and offer a Bachelors of Fine Arts.

There are many different studios on campus for all different majors. This includes ceramics, illustration, film, photography, animation and more. All students also get their own space to work on campus where faculty members and peers can come to talk to you about your work.

There are many internship opportunities available, and KCAI works with organizations to allow students to possibly get more than one internship.

During your junior year, students get to pick the specific subjects they are more interested in, and work on self-driven projects. However, students don’t have to pick only one specific subject. It is possible to take other classes that differ from your major through electives, and even do projects that incorporate both. The average teacher student ratio is 1:13.

If you are interested in applying, you can plan a visit to the college at kcai.edu/admissions/plan-your-visit/ and apply online for free. A portfolio and an essay are needed to apply, but if you have over 24 credits, your high school transcript and test scores are not needed. Any credits from COD or any other colleges can get credit at KCAI. There are many scholarships available, and COD students can get additional scholarships up to $15,000.

There is more information on the website, or those interested can call (816)-982-5344.