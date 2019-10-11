Courier Buzz: COD’s media lab, photo department and business pitch con

Courier TV
October 11, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Why do you do volunteer work?
Total Voters: 8
Courier Buzz: Faculty contract, COD Sports and the final Sunset 5K
Courier TV: Jeanne Ives protest, STEMCON and Chaps Softball update
Courier TV: Earth Day approaches, Autism Awareness Month, COD Cares celebrates
Courier Buzz: Spring Break weather and travel options, and don’t forget to vote!
Courier TV: Professor loses battle with cancer, presidential search underway, board of trustees candidates
Courier TV: Downers Grove North student killed, COD trustee resigns and the college concludes Black History Month
Courier Buzz: The Aurora shooting, astronaut Mark Kelly and SLC elections
Inside COD: Black History Month, helping a professor battling cancer and the Self-Employment in the Arts conference
Courier TV: New interim president, Stan Lee’s COD connection and Holiday time!
Courier TV Buzz: COD celebrates Veterans Day
The Courier
College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.