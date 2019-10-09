New additions to COD’s Athletic Hall of Fame

Six new inductees to the COD Athletic Hall of Fame

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Reading Time: 1 minute

Kate Zadell, Sports Editor

zadellk@cod.edu

This fall the College of DuPage will announce six new honorary members inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. This season marks the second annual inaguration awarding individuals nominated by our very own peers and collegiate community.

Chairman of the Hall of Fame committee, Jane Vischet, was the introductory speaker at the inauguration this past June.

“We need to honor our athletic past here at the College of DuPage,” Vischet said. “Three years ago, when I was inducted into my high school hall of fame, the thought occurred to me that the college I served at (as the track and field coach) didn’t have an actual athletic hall of fame… yet!”

She recalled the weekly team meetings where she would often inspire her student athletes through her lectures as a coach.

“The Hall of Fame here at the College of DuPage awards our great athletic history and must be honored by creating and maintaining a winning tradition based upon the shoulders of those who have come before them.”

The Hall of Fame committee members encourage nominees for three categories of recognition: female athlete, male athlete, and coach athletic support staff. www.GOCHAPSGO.COM

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes: Al Zamsky, Jane Vischet, John Hyatt, Mike Bellamy and Jamie Eickman pose. Missing, Chrissy Van Sielen.