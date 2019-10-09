A smashing pumpkin-carving display
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow comes to Lisle
October 9, 2019
Calling all ghastly ghoulies: Halloween is among us, and with that, spooky cheer. If you’re looking for a night of Halloween fun, look no further than Jack’s Pumpkin Glow.
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow (formerly The Glow: A Pumpkin Wonderland) is the perfect festive activity for families, couples, and young adults. More than 5,000 jack-o-lanterns line the 1/3-mile trail, featuring dinosaurs, movie stars and classic Halloween characters. There are also seasonal foods and drinks, as well as live pumpkin carvings.
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow runs on select dates at dusk through October 27. The event is in the Sensory Garden Playground in Lisle at 2751 Navistar Drive. Ticket prices range from $16.99 to $22.99 for children and adults respectively. Tickets must be ordered in advance.
For more information, visit glowpumpkin.com
