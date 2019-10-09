COD Hosts its final Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5k

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students, faculty and community members of District 502 all joined together Saturday to enjoy an evening of good food, musical guests and a plethora of events for COD’s final “Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5k.

Food trucks from all over the country lined up along the parking lot of the college’s football field to show their creative, and sometimes personal, approaches towards culinary staples. Those looking for something more sweet may have gone towards the “Cupcakes for Courage” truck. Cupcakes for Courage provided treats while also raising money for cancer research. The event had its fair share of savory food as well, such as the “Grumpy Gaucho” truck, which served Argentinian-style empanadas.

Those in attendance were also able to watch as hundreds of runners took part in the Sunset 5K. This year, the runners of the annual 5k faced another challenge – mother nature. Shortly after the race began, rain soaked the runners and other attendees.Still, no rain could drain their spirits as the Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5k also had indoor events for people to enjoy. While some remained outside, cheering on and congratulating runners as they finished, most began to flock indoors where the college gymnasium received a transformation filled with activities, music and a variety of information booths. The indoor portion of the event served as a fun time for children who could play in the inflatable houses or get balloon animals. For the adults, it was a time to dry off, enjoy the food, and get prepared for the ceremony, where 15 scholarships of $2000 were given out, made possible with the funds and proceeds from the event over the past years.

Event Director and Community Relations Coordinator Ami Chambers said the donations have provided a lot of support to students over the history of the event.

“In nine years, we have donated money towards the student emergency fund. We’ve also donated to the fuel pantry, a student run food pantry on campus, and then, of course, scholarships to all the high school districts,” Chambers said.

High school students receiving one of these scholarships are given the opportunity to attend the College of DuPage, and the funds from past events have maintained groups here on campus designed to aid the students of the college.

As COD ended its annual Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5k, new and exciting events are planned for the future. “We’re looking forward to building on the success of what we’ve done, with something new and fresh,” Chambers said.

There are no specific events planned as of now.