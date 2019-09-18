Guest column: Stand with CODFA on Sept. 19
September 18, 2019
The COD Faculty Association (CODFA) represents all full-time faculty in contract negotiations with the College. We bargain for the best possible working conditions for our faculty to create the best possible learning conditions for our students.
At press time for this Courier issue, the COD Faculty Association is concluding a Strike Authorization vote. There has never been a faculty strike at the College of DuPage.
Why are we so close to striking now?
Attend the COD Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Sept 19, at 7pm to hear more from faculty and students. Stand with us for a better future for the College of DuPage.
#TeachingMatters
