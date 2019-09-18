Guest column: Stand with CODFA on Sept. 19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Reading Time: 1 minute

The COD Faculty Association (CODFA) represents all full-time faculty in contract negotiations with the College. We bargain for the best possible working conditions for our faculty to create the best possible learning conditions for our students.

At press time for this Courier issue, the COD Faculty Association is concluding a Strike Authorization vote. There has never been a faculty strike at the College of DuPage.

Why are we so close to striking now?

Attend the COD Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Sept 19, at 7pm to hear more from faculty and students. Stand with us for a better future for the College of DuPage.

#TeachingMatters

Sign up to receive text updates at codcommunityforcodfa@yahoo.com, just leave your cell # and email. Instagram – @CODfacultyassociation Facebook – @CODFaculty Twitter – @CODFacultyAssoc