Frida Fest 2019 (Gallery)

Aimee Leal, Photo Editor
September 10, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Reading Time: 1 minute
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Frida Kahlo candles displayed at a merchandise stand.

    Frida+Kahlo+candles+displayed+at+a+merchandise+stand.

  • Attendees learning how to dance salsa in the pavilion.

    Attendees+learning+how+to+dance+salsa+in+the+pavilion.

  • A handmade Frida Kahlo sugar skull statue displayed for sale.

    A+handmade+Frida+Kahlo+sugar+skull+statue+displayed+for+sale.

  • Diana Martinez, a MAC Arts Director, listens as her peers speak about Frida Fest.

    Diana+Martinez%2C+a+MAC+Arts+Director%2C+listens+as+her+peers+speak+about+Frida+Fest.

  • Paper flowers were displayed throughout the event to symbolize Frida Kahlo.

    Paper+flowers+were+displayed+throughout+the+event+to+symbolize+Frida+Kahlo.

  • Attendees piling into the Jose Guadalupe gallery for an hourly tour.

    Attendees+piling+into+the+Jose+Guadalupe+gallery+for+an+hourly+tour.

  • College of DuPage President Brian Caputo (photo by: Aimee Leal)

    College+of+DuPage+President+Brian+Caputo+%28photo+by%3A+Aimee+Leal%29

  • Young girl sits with candy and a classic board game, La Loteria.

    Young+girl+sits+with+candy+and+a+classic+board+game%2C+La+Loteria.

  • Adults and children alike gathering to contribute to the community mural.

    Adults+and+children+alike+gathering+to+contribute+to+the+community+mural.

  • Diego Rivera, a famous artist, quote featured in the Jose Guadalupe gallery.

    Diego+Rivera%2C+a+famous+artist%2C+quote+featured+in+the+Jose+Guadalupe+gallery.

  • A company features hot sauces with Frida Kahlo as the logo.

    A+company+features+hot+sauces+with+Frida+Kahlo+as+the+logo.

  • A Frida Fest staff member holding up a La Loteria card for the audience.

    A+Frida+Fest+staff+member+holding+up+a+La+Loteria+card+for+the+audience.

  • U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D)

    U.S.+Rep.+Sean+Casten+%28D%29

  • Frida Fest shirts that were being sold as people arrived at the festival.

    Frida+Fest+shirts+that+were+being+sold+as+people+arrived+at+the+festival.

  • The MAC hall filled with attendees looking to buy merchandise.

    The+MAC+hall+filled+with+attendees+looking+to+buy+merchandise.

  • Huaraches, traditional Hispanic slip ons, painted with Frida Kahlo.

    Huaraches%2C+traditional+Hispanic+slip+ons%2C+painted+with+Frida+Kahlo.

  • Salsa instructor actively interacting with the crowd.

    Salsa+instructor+actively+interacting+with+the+crowd.

  • An attendee, who is dressed to represent Frida Kahlo, being interviewed.

    An+attendee%2C+who+is+dressed+to+represent+Frida+Kahlo%2C+being+interviewed.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email