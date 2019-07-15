College of DuPage to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Reading Time: 1 minute

Looking for a fun free activity this summer? COD will host a free event in the Jack H. Turner Conference Center (SRC 2000) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 on July 20. Apollo 11 was a historic spaceflight that brought humans to the moon for the very first time on July 20, 1969.

The event will feature booths from organizations such as COD’s Astronomy Club, Chicago Astronomical Society, Northern Illinois Rocketry Association and more.

From 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., there will be a question and answer session with David Chudwin. Chudwin is the author of “I Was a Teenage Space Reporter: From Apollo 11 to Our Future in Space.” He was the only college journalist at the launch.

Following the Chudwin talk, Joseph DelSanto, an assistant astronomy professor at COD, will present “Mankind’s Greatest Adventure: Apollo Reaches the Moon,” at 7:30 PM. This talk requires prior registration. Call Continuing Education at (630) 942-2208.

For more information on this event, click here.