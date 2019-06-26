COD’s Food Truck 5k to end after nine years

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

College of DuPage officials have announced that the sun will set on the Annual Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5k on its ninth year.

College officials did not answer specific questions about why they are cancelling the event other than to say it will be replaced by another community event. No details were provided about what that new event will entail or when the details will be announced.

The existing 5K event benefits scholarship funds for neighboring high schools to give their graduates an opportunity to attend COD debt free. College officials did not respond to questions about how much money the event has raised for scholarships or how many students benefited over the years. The event has seen large growth in the number of participants since it first began in 2011. Last year, the event’s turnout was nearly 3,000 participants and 1,200 registered. In 2011, 220 people attended.

Wendy Parks, the senior director of marketing and communications at COD, thanked all participants and sponsors of the 5K event. “For the past eight years, College of DuPage has dutifully served the community through its Food Truck Rally & Sunset 5K event to raise funds in support of scholarships for District 502 students,” Parks said. “Now in its ninth year, we will celebrate our students’ accomplishments as well as thank all of our sponsors and community members for their continued support during the event’s final year as we begin planning for a new community-wide initiative.”

COD continues to emphasize community engagement with this new event.

“Our goal is to further strengthen student success and community engagement. We look forward to sharing details of the inaugural event in the near future,” Parks said.

The college has not given a specific reason for why the event will be replaced.

Registration for the COD Food Truck Rally and 5K is $20 for community members and $10 for COD students.

Click here for more information.