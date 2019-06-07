College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Menu

House Passes American Dream and Promise Act

Protesters+hold+various+signs+and+banners+at+a+DACA+rally+in+San+Francisco.
Back to Article
Back to Article

House Passes American Dream and Promise Act

Protesters hold various signs and banners at a DACA rally in San Francisco.

Protesters hold various signs and banners at a DACA rally in San Francisco.

Protesters hold various signs and banners at a DACA rally in San Francisco.

Protesters hold various signs and banners at a DACA rally in San Francisco.

UWire
June 7, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Dream and Promise Act, or HR 6, on Tuesday, which would provide pathways to citizenship for more than 2 million people, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipients and those with temporary protected status.

The bill, which passed by a vote of 237-187, was sponsored primarily by California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Los Angeles, and had 232 co-sponsors, including Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland. It has received support from UC President Janet Napolitano, as well as campus organizations such as the Undocumented Student Program.

Read more…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
Navigate Right
College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
House Passes American Dream and Promise Act