House Passes American Dream and Promise Act

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Dream and Promise Act, or HR 6, on Tuesday, which would provide pathways to citizenship for more than 2 million people, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipients and those with temporary protected status.

The bill, which passed by a vote of 237-187, was sponsored primarily by California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Los Angeles, and had 232 co-sponsors, including Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland. It has received support from UC President Janet Napolitano, as well as campus organizations such as the Undocumented Student Program.

