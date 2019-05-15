NJCAA IV Softball Tournament Kicks Off

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

COD hosted the the NJCAA IV Softball Tournment as it started on Friday. No. 2 seeded Joliet Junior College beat the third seeded Elgin Community College 10-2 in one of the opening games, setting a tone that JJC couldn’t quite hold onto in the championship game.

Joliet jumped off to an early lead in the first inning as they scored three runs on hits by first basemen Megan Anthony and center fielder Laci Meurer. Joliet added two more runs in the second with a bases-clearing double by Rachel Goff. Goff said, “we were able to get an early lead and added to it throughout the game.”

JJC sealed victory in the fourth inning, adding four more runs. Coach of the Joliet Wolves, Kerri O’Shea said, “we were kicking on all cylinders, and hopefully this leads us going forward in the tournament and big things happen.”

The momentum was enough to carry the Wolves to the title game, but not enough to capture the tite.

The tournament was a double-elimination style, with the winning team being crowned on Sunday. In game two of the tournament, Rock Valley College dominated Elgin Community College, knocking them out of the tournament with a 19-0 pounding.

In game three, Joliet Junior College lost in extra innings to Rock Valley College 4-3.

In the fourth game, Joliet Junior College upended Rock Valley College 6-5 to advance to a final rubber match versus Rock Valley College. The champion was crowned when Rock Valley beat Joliet 5-0.