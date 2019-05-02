The Chaps fall in extra innings

The Chapparrals Women’s Softball team was pushed to extra innings against the visiting Joliet Wolves, and lost 1-5 in 8 innings of play in what was a very tightly pitched game by both squads. Joliet took a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning on an RBI-double from Isabel Ortiz. The Chaps fought back in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Vincenza Zaccaro tied the game up at 1 with an RBI single that scored Kate Koska.

The game was lost in the top of the eighth inning when Joliet scored 4 times. The Wolves scored on a straight steal home, then added runs on and RBI single, another run came in on an error on a misplayed ball at shortstop and the final run crossed the plate on an RBI groundout on the play to third. The Chaps were unable to answer and took the loss 1-5.

The starting pitcher for the Chaps, Karen Martini, gutted out a great effort, pitching all eight innings. Martini went on to say, “we played a great game and got it to extra innings, and we had to just shut them down.”

Coach Ryan Connell stated, “even though we are having a tough season, we have been playing a tough schedule and Joliet came in as the No. 4 team in the country. “I think we will be in good shape; we just need to get the bats going.”

The loss dropped the Chaps to 10-30 on the season. This game was part of a double-header with Joliet. Upcoming games for the Chaps include games versus Kankakee Community College, Harper College and South Suburban College.This will all be followed up with the NJCAA Region IV tournament at COD on May 11th.

