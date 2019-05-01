College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Menu

Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

Alison Pfaff, Features Editor
May 1, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On April 25, The College of DuPage Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting students, community members and staff shared their concerns with the appointment of Jeanne Ives to COD’s presidential search committee.

Jackie McGrath, the vice president of the College of DuPage Faculty Association, voiced her concerns with Ives involvement with the committee.

Jackie McGrath

Tonight you see me and other members of the COD community wearing red. This is the traditional color of the labor movement, but it is also the color worn by educators across the country as a demonstration of hope and activism in support of public education.” McGrath said. This evening, faculty are here to support students and community members who object to the presence of former representative Ives on the presidential search committee. Her record does not support public education, students, or faculty, and we question her interest in participating In the election process. Whose interest does she represent, and are those interests consistent with COD values?”

Meggie Hernandez-Zayas, a paralegal student, spoke out against Ives’ history of discrimination towards the LGBT community and sexual assault survivors.  In Ives campaign for Governor against Bruce Rauner in early 2018, she ran a commercial that many deemed offensive, depicting transgender people, as well as other minorities in a stereotypical way.  

“I was shocked and appalled when I heard that Jeanne Ives had been chosen to be part of the presidential selection committee, especially considering that COD places such an emphasis on diversity on its campus,” Hernandez-Zayas said.  “I am LatinX. My husband, who graduated from COD about 2 years ago is LatinX. We are grandchildren of immigrants. Ms. Ives, in her racist and xenophobic ad during her run for governor, paints our community as bandana clad criminals.”

Meggie Hernandez-Zayas

Hernandez- Zayas, a survivor of domestic violence, also critiqued Ives’ treatment of other survivors.

“Furthermore, her treatment of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault survivors is atrocious…she openly blames victims for the acts of their perpetrator, for not reporting to the police and while in office she was a strong opponent of a bill that would protect rights of sexual assault survivors on college campuses. Jeanne Ives has no place being included in any portion of this process,” Hernandez-Zayas said.

 

Nancy Turner,  a now Naperville resident has lived in DuPage County for 30 years.

“My family has always valued COD and what it offers for the community. I am also here to express my disappointment in the selection of Ms. Ives on the Presidential Selection committee for the reasons that have been previously stated but also for what I see as Ms. Ives’ lack of support for public education,” Turner said.

In addition to the public’s comments, New trustees Annette Corrigan and Maureen Dunne took their oath of office and there was recognition for outgoing trustee Joseph Wozniak and Alan Bennett. Outgoing student trustee Sonia Paul was honored and Jasmine Schuett took her new position as Student Trustee for the 2019-2020 school year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Alison Pfaff, Head Photo Editor

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    News

    Q and A with Jasmine Schuett, 2019-2020 Student Trustee

  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    News

    Breaking News: Presidential Search Committee names finalists

  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    News

    Some experts have a new idea to help students afford college: more federal loans

  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    News

    The Courier takes home 24 ICCJA Awards

  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    News

    COD’s tuition increases by $1

  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    News

    Dunne and Corrigan elected to COD Board of Trustees.

  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    News

    Getting rid of the ‘gotcha’: College students try to tame political dialogue

  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    News

    Girl Up joins list of clubs offered at COD

  • News

    College of DuPage Facing Enrollment Decline

  • Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting

    Courier TV

    Courier TV: Professor loses battle with cancer, presidential search underway, board of trustees candidates

Navigate Right
College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Students and community members speak out against Jeanne Ives at monthly board meeting