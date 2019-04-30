Breaking News: Presidential Search Committee names finalists

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

College of DuPage Board members have selected three finalists to become COD’s next president. They are Brian Caputo, the current interim president for the College of DuPage, Johnny Moore, the third president at Pierpont Community and Technical College in W.V. and Ken Trzaska, the current president of Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas. These three finalists are set to attend public candidate open forums on May 6, 7 and 8.

The Presidential Search Committee consisted of 16 members, including Frank Napolitano, as the committee chairman, who is also the chairman of the College of Dupage Board of Trustees; community members David Fox and Scott Helton, and Jeanne Ives, former Illinois House of Representatives member in the 42nd district, notably running against Bruce Rauner in the 2018 race for Illinois governor. At the April 25 regular board of trustees meeting, community members and students spoke out about Ives’ inclusion on the committee.