College Of Dupage’s 2nd Annual Maker’s Market

Recruiting On-Campus Today Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Where: Partnership Hall (SRC/SSC Upper Walkway) Cost: Free Description: First Student and Chipotle Mexican Grill are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230

Career Services Walk-In Appointments Wednesday, April 17, 2019 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Where: Career Services, Student Services Center, Room 3258 Cost: Free Description: Get a resume review, cover letter review, interviewing tips and job advice from a career specialist. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230