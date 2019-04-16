College Of Dupage’s 2nd Annual Maker’s Market

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Where: Partnership Hall (SRC/SSC Upper Walkway) Cost: Free Description: First Student and Chipotle Mexican Grill are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Where: Career Services, Student Services Center, Room 3258 Cost: Free Description: Get a resume review, cover letter review, interviewing tips and job advice from a career specialist. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1234 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu
